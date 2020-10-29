ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of ImmunoGen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.15.

IMGN opened at $5.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.27 million, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $7.07.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $653,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 22,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $485,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 101.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 661,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

