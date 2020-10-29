Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) were down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.95 and last traded at $17.95. Approximately 234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Suez in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27.

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water cycle and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other.

