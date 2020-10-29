FirstRand (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Trading Up 2.7%

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF)’s stock price was up 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 8,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 6,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.24.

About FirstRand (OTCMKTS:FANDF)

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, insurance, and investment products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and public sector customers primarily in South Africa, rest of Africa, and the United Kingdom. It offers personal loans and short-term insurance; asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages; and vehicle finance, installment credit and fleet management, and corporate and investment banking services.

