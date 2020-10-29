BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM) Trading Down 2.2%

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM)’s share price traded down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.20 and last traded at $63.20. 7,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 34,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.62.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.58% of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

