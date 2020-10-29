MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) (LON:MVR) Shares Down 18.6%

MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) (LON:MVR)’s stock price was down 18.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05). Approximately 1,427,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,328,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.30 ($0.06).

The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) Company Profile (LON:MVR)

MelodyVR Group PLC develops a music platform that allows users to experience music performances in virtual reality primarily in the United Kingdom. The company delivers virtual reality music experiences and original content to music fans via the MelodyVR music platform, a free-to-download app currently available on iOs and Android smartphones and virtual reality devices; and live-streaming performances in virtual reality.

