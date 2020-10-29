TSE:WBR (TSE:WBR) Stock Price Down 1.3%

TSE:WBR (TSE:WBR) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.40 and last traded at C$4.66. 39,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 25,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.72.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.88 million and a P/E ratio of 116.50.

TSE:WBR (TSE:WBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$24.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that TSE:WBR will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. The company produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. It also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

