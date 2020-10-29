L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) were down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.11 and last traded at $45.11. Approximately 251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.06.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.06.

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LBGUF)

L E LundbergfÃ¶retagen AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printing paper, paperboard, and sawn timber products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lundberg's Real Estate Operations, Lundberg's Equity Management, Hufvudstaden, and Holmen.

