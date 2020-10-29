Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.69. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.83.

Uni-Select Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UNIEF)

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

