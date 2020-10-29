Colliers Secur. Comments on Alamo Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) – Stock analysts at Colliers Secur. lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alamo Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. Colliers Secur. analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $7.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.86.

ALG has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamo Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Shares of ALG opened at $118.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.11. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.99 and a fifty-two week high of $132.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $268.64 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alamo Group news, CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.41, for a total transaction of $445,219.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,287.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $115,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,952.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,899 shares of company stock worth $1,074,504. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.78%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

