Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $45.11 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Amazon.com in a report issued on Sunday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the e-commerce giant will earn $45.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $44.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMZN. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,500.50.

AMZN opened at $3,162.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,584.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.60, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,169.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2,878.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Overbought

Earnings History and Estimates for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Investors Purchase Large Volume of O-I Glass Call Options
Investors Purchase Large Volume of O-I Glass Call Options
TTM Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading
TTM Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Macquarie Infrastructure
Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Macquarie Infrastructure
Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Dynatrace
Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Dynatrace
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
TTM Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
TTM Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report