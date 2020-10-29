Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $45.11 Per Share

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Amazon.com in a report issued on Sunday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the e-commerce giant will earn $45.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $44.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMZN. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,500.50.

AMZN opened at $3,162.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,584.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.60, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,169.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2,878.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

