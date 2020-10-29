SVB Financial Group to Post FY2021 Earnings of $16.48 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $16.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.88.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $312.00 to $342.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $278.54 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,330,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,013,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,404,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,918,000 after purchasing an additional 134,898 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 661,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,501,000 after purchasing an additional 24,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,224,000 after purchasing an additional 448,784 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total value of $282,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,930.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,916 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,051. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

