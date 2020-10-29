Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) vs. China Power Equipment (NASDAQ:CPQQ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) and China Power Equipment (OTCMKTS:CPQQ) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Hollysys Automation Technologies has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Power Equipment has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hollysys Automation Technologies and China Power Equipment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hollysys Automation Technologies $503.33 million 1.33 $79.40 million $1.31 8.43 China Power Equipment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hollysys Automation Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than China Power Equipment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.5% of Hollysys Automation Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hollysys Automation Technologies and China Power Equipment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hollysys Automation Technologies 15.77% 8.21% 6.00% China Power Equipment N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hollysys Automation Technologies and China Power Equipment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hollysys Automation Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 China Power Equipment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hollysys Automation Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $20.45, indicating a potential upside of 85.24%. Given Hollysys Automation Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hollysys Automation Technologies is more favorable than China Power Equipment.

Summary

Hollysys Automation Technologies beats China Power Equipment on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system. It also provides train control center that monitors route condition, track status, train schedules, distance between trains, and the working status of other function devices, as well as generates control instructions and commands. In addition, the company offers automation train protection that operates as a train over-speed protection mechanism; and supervisory control and data acquisition system, an open software platform. Further, it offers research and development services; and provides integrated automation systems and services, mechanical and electrical solution services, and installation services. The company serves customers in the industrial, railway, subway, nuclear power, and mechanical and electronic industries. The company was formerly known as HLS Systems International Ltd. and changed its name to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. in July 2009. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic China.

China Power Equipment Company Profile

China Power Equipment, Inc., through its An Sen (Xi'an) Power Science & Technology Co., Ltd. subsidiary and its affiliated operating company, Xi'an Amorphous Alloy Zhongxi Transformer Co., Ltd., engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of amorphous alloy transformer cores and amorphous alloy distribution transformers in the People's Republic of China. Its devices are used to step down voltage at the final phase of the distribution of electricity to consumers, businesses, and industries. The company offers its products to electricity generators and suppliers, suppliers of electrical equipment, and other electric power transformers manufacturers. China Power Equipment, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Jingyang, the People's Republic of China.

