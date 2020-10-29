Critical Contrast: Nutriband (NTRB) versus Its Competitors

Nutriband (OTCMKTS: NTRB) is one of 42 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Nutriband to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Nutriband alerts:

This table compares Nutriband and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutriband N/A N/A N/A Nutriband Competitors -211.24% -73.61% -31.81%

This table compares Nutriband and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nutriband $370,000.00 N/A -26.35 Nutriband Competitors $1.12 billion $151.86 million 35.89

Nutriband’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nutriband. Nutriband is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nutriband and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A Nutriband Competitors 375 1242 2028 106 2.50

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 3.69%. Given Nutriband’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nutriband has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.1% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 46.1% of Nutriband shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Nutriband Company Profile

Nutriband Inc. develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. Its product line consists of an energy patch line; a weight management patch line; a multivitamin patch line; a children's multivitamin patch line; an amino acid patch line; an anti-wrinkle patch line; an insect repellant patch line; a detox patch line; a PMS patch line; a sleep patch line; and a nausea and motion sickness patch line. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Nutriband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutriband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.