Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $6.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LMT. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.18.

LMT stock opened at $350.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $384.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.59. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $98.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $2,215,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

