Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for County Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of County Bancorp in a report released on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 8.87%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ICBK. ValuEngine raised County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Hovde Group cut shares of County Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

County Bancorp stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The company has a market capitalization of $118.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In related news, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 104,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $42,060.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 102,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,917 shares of company stock valued at $218,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.