Analysts Expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.86 Million

Brokerages predict that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will announce sales of $16.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.66 million. Barings BDC posted sales of $19.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $69.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.02 million to $70.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $82.41 million, with estimates ranging from $72.20 million to $99.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 57.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Barings BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $363.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.57. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 12.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 40.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 282,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 81,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Barings BDC by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

