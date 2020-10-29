Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Old Second Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Old Second Bancorp in a report released on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 21.03%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OSBC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Old Second Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $265.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 18.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 29,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.