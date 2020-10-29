VEREIT (VER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect VEREIT to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). VEREIT had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.29 million. VEREIT’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect VEREIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VER stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. VEREIT has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $10.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

In other VEREIT news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano bought 40,000 shares of VEREIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,279,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,757,665.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VER shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on VEREIT from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of VEREIT in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VEREIT from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. VEREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.7 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

