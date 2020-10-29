Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Increased by Analyst

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note issued on Sunday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.98.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 37.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $2,635,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 479.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 673,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 556,925 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $58,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 852,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,991,565.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,504 shares of company stock worth $104,619 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

