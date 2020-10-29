Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $265.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.87 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:STWD opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.80%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

