Synaptics (SYNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Synaptics has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.38 million.

Shares of SYNA opened at $76.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.71. Synaptics has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $92.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 9,214 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $764,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,327. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Keith Geeslin sold 1,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $142,256.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,583 shares of company stock worth $2,005,097. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SYNA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Synaptics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Synaptics from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Synaptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

