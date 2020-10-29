Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Issued By Truist Securiti

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ACBI. ValuEngine downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $295.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $20.21.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 24,015 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 91,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

