Research Analysts Offer Predictions for L Brands, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of L Brands in a report issued on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst M. Degulis now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for L Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. L Brands’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. MKM Partners raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

NYSE LB opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.61. L Brands has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $35.41.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 610.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.