Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. On average, analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TNDM stock opened at $112.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.78. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.75 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $3,393,372.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,284.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $5,429,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 469,599 shares of company stock valued at $51,004,143. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

