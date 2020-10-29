Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. On average, analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TNDM stock opened at $112.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.78. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.75 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $3,393,372.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,284.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $5,429,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 469,599 shares of company stock valued at $51,004,143. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Earnings History for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TVA Group Stock Price Up 19.7%
TVA Group Stock Price Up 19.7%
Synnovia Trading Up 4%
Synnovia Trading Up 4%
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF Stock Price Down 2.5%
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF Stock Price Down 2.5%
IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF Stock Price Down 3.3%
IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF Stock Price Down 3.3%
iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF Shares Down 3%
iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF Shares Down 3%
Traders Purchase High Volume of SYNNEX Call Options
Traders Purchase High Volume of SYNNEX Call Options


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report