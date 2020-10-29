TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (TTWO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $164.39 on Thursday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.94.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $6,075,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $37,424.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,538,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.48.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

