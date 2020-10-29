MaxLinear (MXL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect MaxLinear to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MXL opened at $25.15 on Thursday. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average is $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.45, a PEG ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.10.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

