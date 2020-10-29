Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Sailpoint Technologies to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. Sailpoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $92.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sailpoint Technologies’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sailpoint Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $44.54 on Thursday. Sailpoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,113.78 and a beta of 2.17.

In other news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $553,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,641.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,100 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAIL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sailpoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

