Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $95.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.78. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $169.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.88.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

