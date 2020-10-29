Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $95.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.78. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $169.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.
About Reinsurance Group of America
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.
