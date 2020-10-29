Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (ABX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) to post earnings of C$0.41 per share for the quarter.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.61 billion.

Shares of ABX opened at C$34.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$37.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.57. Barrick Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion and a PE ratio of 13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.82.

In other Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.46, for a total value of C$384,579.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,671,575.71. Also, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill acquired 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$35.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$888,336.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,220,987.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABX. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

About Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

