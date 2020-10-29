XPO Logistics (XPO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.12. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. On average, analysts expect XPO Logistics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:XPO opened at $88.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $101.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 107.78, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XPO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.47.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $997,185.15. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

