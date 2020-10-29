Goodrich Petroleum (GDP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.72 million.

GDP stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $11.71.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

