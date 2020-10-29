Cumulus Media (CMLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Cumulus Media to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52). Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $146.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.25 million. On average, analysts expect Cumulus Media to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Shares of CMLS stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cumulus Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.