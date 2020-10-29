PGT Innovations (PGTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect PGT Innovations to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. PGT Innovations has set its Q3 2020
Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $202.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.34 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.35%. On average, analysts expect PGT Innovations to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $962.87 million, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.41. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,219,081.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

