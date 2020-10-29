Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) vs. Charlie's (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) and Charlie's (OTCMKTS:CHUC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Heyu Biological Technology alerts:

0.0% of Charlie's shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.8% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Charlie's shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and Charlie's’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heyu Biological Technology -327.72% N/A -61.78% Charlie's -34.47% N/A -79.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Heyu Biological Technology and Charlie's, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie's 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and Charlie's’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heyu Biological Technology $160,000.00 19.36 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A Charlie's $22.74 million 2.51 -$2.15 million N/A N/A

Heyu Biological Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Charlie's.

Volatility & Risk

Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of 7.12, meaning that its stock price is 612% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie's has a beta of 6.31, meaning that its stock price is 531% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Heyu Biological Technology

Heyu Biological Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the provision of application services; and development of business software technologies and services for business merchants and organizations. The company was formerly known as Pacific WebWorks, Inc. and changed its name to Heyu Biological Technology Corporation in June 2018. Heyu Biological Technology Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

About Charlie's

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 90 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Heyu Biological Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heyu Biological Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.