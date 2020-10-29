Analyzing Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Skyworks Solutions pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Skyworks Solutions pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Skyworks Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $680.00 million 1.29 $83.87 million N/A N/A Skyworks Solutions $3.38 billion 6.91 $853.60 million $5.71 24.48

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Skyworks Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A Skyworks Solutions 0 8 21 0 2.72

Skyworks Solutions has a consensus price target of $142.69, suggesting a potential upside of 2.08%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.8% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 10.79% 12.16% 6.71% Skyworks Solutions 24.13% 20.73% 17.34%

Volatility and Risk

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors. The company's semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and automotive/industry and display applications, such as display panels. It serves customers in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

