Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) versus America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) and America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Shift Technologies and America's Car-Mart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift Technologies N/A -6.01% -0.20% America's Car-Mart 7.28% 18.49% 8.73%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Shift Technologies and America's Car-Mart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 America's Car-Mart 0 1 2 0 2.67

America's Car-Mart has a consensus price target of $134.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.43%. Given America's Car-Mart’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe America's Car-Mart is more favorable than Shift Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shift Technologies and America's Car-Mart’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift Technologies N/A N/A $1.33 million N/A N/A America's Car-Mart $744.61 million 0.77 $51.34 million $7.39 11.37

America's Car-Mart has higher revenue and earnings than Shift Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.6% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of America's Car-Mart shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of America's Car-Mart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Shift Technologies has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, America's Car-Mart has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

America's Car-Mart beats Shift Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc. provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

America's Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 148 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

