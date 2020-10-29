Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) and One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Critical Analysis

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) and One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Super Micro Computer and One Stop Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Micro Computer 2.52% 12.59% 6.95% One Stop Systems 0.91% 1.92% 1.37%

Super Micro Computer has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Stop Systems has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Super Micro Computer and One Stop Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Micro Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A One Stop Systems 1 0 3 0 2.50

One Stop Systems has a consensus target price of $4.33, indicating a potential upside of 99.69%. Given One Stop Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe One Stop Systems is more favorable than Super Micro Computer.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Super Micro Computer and One Stop Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Micro Computer $3.34 billion 0.35 $84.31 million $2.46 9.04 One Stop Systems $58.31 million 0.62 -$900,000.00 ($0.06) -36.17

Super Micro Computer has higher revenue and earnings than One Stop Systems. One Stop Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super Micro Computer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.8% of Super Micro Computer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of One Stop Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Super Micro Computer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of One Stop Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Super Micro Computer beats One Stop Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services. The company also provides a range of application-optimized server solutions, including rackmount and blade servers, storage systems, and subsystems and accessories; and server software management solutions, such as Server Management Suite, including Supermicro Server Manager, Supermicro Power Management software, Supermicro Update Manager, and SuperDoctor 5. In addition, it offers server subsystems and accessories comprising server boards, chassis, power supplies, and other accessories. Further, the company provides server and storage system integration, configuration, and software upgrade and update services; and technical documentation services, as well as identifies service requirements, creates and executes project plans, and conducts verification testing and training services. Additionally, it offers help desk and on-site product support services for its server and storage systems; and customer support services, including ongoing maintenance and technical support for its products. The company provides its products to enterprise data centers, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and 5G and edge computing markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company has operations primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Super Micro Computer, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory. It also offers servers for PCI express-over-cable expansion; desktop expansion appliances in various configurations that add input/output flexibility to any user's desktop system; PCIe expansions; industrial and panel PCs; and ruggedized mobile high-performance compute devices that meet the specialized requirement for devices deployed at the edge in various environmental conditions. The company sells its products to multinational companies, governmental agencies, and technology providers through its web site, web store, direct sales team, and OEM focused sales, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. One Stop Systems, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

