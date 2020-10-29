Colliers Secur. Comments on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Equities researchers at Colliers Secur. reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. Colliers Secur. analyst G. Mannheimer now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.53.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 11,786.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $331,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.