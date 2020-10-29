Brokerages Expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.28. Clarus posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clarus.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.43%.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded Clarus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Clarus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Clarus in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $16.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 0.94. Clarus has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $17.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This is a boost from Clarus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $197,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,890.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the second quarter worth $847,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Clarus in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Clarus by 169.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Clarus by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,395,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,743,000 after acquiring an additional 29,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clarus in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.