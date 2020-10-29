Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northrop Grumman in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $23.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $25.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s FY2022 earnings at $26.75 EPS.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NOC. TheStreet raised Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.73.

NOC stock opened at $293.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $322.11 and a 200-day moving average of $325.30. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 14,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

