FY2021 EPS Estimates for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Boosted by B. Riley

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $13.61 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.38. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s FY2022 earnings at $18.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $81.02 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $133.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $914.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 84,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.1% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 74,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 115,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Dana Zimmer sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $67,352.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $170,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $282,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,057 shares of company stock worth $1,288,227 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

