Brokerages Expect RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RLI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.56. RLI posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLI will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RLI.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.52. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

Several brokerages have commented on RLI. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of RLI from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $87.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.37. RLI has a 52 week low of $66.02 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.80.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $114,941.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RLI by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,854,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,378,000 after purchasing an additional 263,858 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in RLI by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,931,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,363,000 after acquiring an additional 210,934 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC grew its stake in RLI by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 630,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 226,245 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in RLI by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,823,000 after acquiring an additional 282,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in RLI by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 325,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

