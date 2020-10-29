Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.99.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ROIC. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 16.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $18.91.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,294,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,183,000 after purchasing an additional 476,574 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,294,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after acquiring an additional 311,826 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,022,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 12.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 178,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBO & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.1% in the second quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 1,186,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,721 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.