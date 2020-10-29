Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) will announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Nielsen reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

NLSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nielsen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.91.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $13.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 201.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Nielsen by 247.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Nielsen by 623.4% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Nielsen by 89.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

