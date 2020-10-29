Analysts Anticipate Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ:SRAX) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ:SRAX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Social Reality’s earnings. Social Reality posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Social Reality will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Social Reality.

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Social Reality had a negative return on equity of 124.23% and a negative net margin of 313.46%. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SRAX shares. B. Riley started coverage on Social Reality in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Social Reality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

SRAX stock opened at $2.37 on Monday. Social Reality has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About Social Reality

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

