DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Summit Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will earn $1.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.80.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SMMF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of SMMF stock opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Summit Financial Group has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.41. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.96%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

