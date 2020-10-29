Analysts Expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.56). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DraftKings.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on DraftKings from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $38.15 on Monday. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.51.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter worth $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 146.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 6,640.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DraftKings (DKNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.