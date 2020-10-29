Analysts Offer Predictions for Artis REIT’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:AX)

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Artis REIT in a research report issued on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $1.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.40.

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$114.04 million for the quarter.

Artis REIT has a 12-month low of C$12.82 and a 12-month high of C$14.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 31st will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Artis REIT Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

