Analysts Expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to Post -$0.46 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to report ($0.46) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). MongoDB reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.59). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MongoDB from $226.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on MongoDB from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.54.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $221,591.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,688,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total value of $54,765,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 448,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,093,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,882 shares of company stock valued at $75,789,673. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in MongoDB by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in MongoDB by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $240.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $273.01.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

