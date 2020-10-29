FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Minto Apartment Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Minto Apartment in a research report issued on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.
Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Minto Apartment in a report on Thursday, August 13th.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 31st will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.
See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.